Alan Jackson stays country with "I Can Be That Something," his new song.

The country legend offers the type of classic country heartbreak song that one would hear pouring out of an old fashioned jukebox in a honky-tonk. The song finds Jackson setting himself up as a shoulder to cry on for a heartbroken woman whose lover left her out of the blue, with tear-in-your-beer lyrics suggesting that love can either fill your heart with joy or make it drown in sorrow.

"I can be that whiskey in your bottle / I can be that smile / That takes away your tears / And I can be the place you just want to run to / And I can be that something to get you through," Jackson croons over a melody that marries steel guitar and fiddle to give it a timeless country feel.

"I Can Be That Something" is the latest release from Jackson's upcoming album, Where Have You Gone, his first since 2015's Angels & Alcohol. He's shared several other songs to date, including the title track, "You'll Always Be My Baby" for his three daughters, and "Where Her Heart Has Always Been," which the singer wrote in tribute to his mother Ruth for her funeral service in 2017. Where Have You Gone arrives in its full form on May 14.

Jackson is also set to perform at the National Memorial Day Concert: A Night of Remembrance on PBS alongside Vince Gill and Mickey Guyton, the latter of whom will sing the National Anthem.

