Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son.

Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on Thursday, the country singer and wife Denise celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary with the precious new member of the family.

Jackson shares that his grandson bears the family name as his first name: The baby's full name is Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. The singer announced baby Jackson's arrival with a sweet photo himself sitting next to Denise, who is holding the baby.

"Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw," he writes alongside the photo. "Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!"

Ali and Bradshaw were married on July 18, 2020. News of Ali's pregnancy broke when Jackson's eldest daughter, Mattie, shared photos on her Instagram Story of the moment the family found out baby Bradshaw would be a boy.

The country legend formally announced the news in a heartfelt social media post in July 2022, sharing a photo of himself and daughter Ali at her wedding, as well as a snap of Ali and Sam during her pregnancy.

In addition to Ali and Mattie, Jackson and Denise have a third adult daughter, Dani.