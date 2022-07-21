Alan Jackson is set to become a grandpa this year. The singer's middle daughter, Ali, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Sam Bradshaw.

The couple were married on July 18, 2020 on Jackson's farm — he even performed a 30-minute set! The baby will not only be their first, it will be the first grandchild in the family. The family found out it would be a boy together in the most unique and personal way.

Bradshaw is an avid outdoorsman, so he tossed a clay pigeon into the air and fired. It burst open with blue dust, letting everyone know a boy is coming. It's a good thing he's a good shot, as if he misfired, the pigeon would have dropped into the water, carrying a secret with it.

Jackson's oldest daughter, Maddie Selecman Jackson, revealed it all on her Instagram Stories. She reveals that Ali is due with baby boy in December 2022.

Alan Jackson has not yet commented on becoming a grandfather, but in the video he looks to be sharing the family's joy and wonder at the news. Ali will turn 29 years old this year, between 32-year-old Maddie and 24-year-old Dani. She was the second member of the family to get married, but Maddie's husband Ben Selecman died in an accident in 2018.

Both Ali and Sam Bradshaw have Instagram accounts marked as private. Little is known about them, other than he's an outdoorsman and she is a more than capable singer. In fact, last October she joined her father on stage to sing "You'll Always Be My Baby" at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.