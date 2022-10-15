Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee."

The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which taped at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville on Wednesday (Oct. 12) and aired on CMT on Friday. Jackson gave a rousing performance of "Chattahoochee," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart after he released it as the third single from his A Lot About Livin' (And a Little 'bout Love) album in May of 1993. The song went on to win Single and Song of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Jackson had country stars including Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and Dan + Shay singing and clapping along to his performance, which comes just a week after Jackson was forced to postpone two shows of his Last Call One More for the Road Tour due to some setbacks in his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth. CMT is a non-life-threatening neurological condition that affects Jackson's motor skills.

When Jackson revealed his diagnosis in 2021, he admitted he'd been living with it for several years and that other family members have had it.

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony honored Pearce, Brown, Johnson, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as Artists of the Year. Lainey Wilson also received the Breakout Artist of the Year award, while Jackson was on hand to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime honors.