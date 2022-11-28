Jason Eady and Adam Hood Hold Onto Hope in New Collaboration ‘Broke Not Broken’ [LISTEN]

Celebrated singer-songwriters Adam Hood and Jason Eady have joined forces for an uplifting new collaboration.

Released on Nov. 25, their new single "Broke Not Broken" was recorded by the longtime pals less than six hours after they co-wrote it.

"We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds roll in and it's hard to find," Hood and Eady share in a statement. "At some point in our lives, it's something we can all relate to but we have to learn to turn the corner."

The song's weepy, sparse accompaniment allows the pair's vocals to take center stage as they relay a message of optimism for the future and an appreciation for the lessons learned from life's unforeseen detours.

"I'm broke, but I'm not broken / I'm still hoping, that's enough," they harmonize softly in the track's defiant chorus. "I'm fine, I'm still finding / Peace of mind in the little stuff."

Listen to "Broke Not Broken" below:

Hood originally recorded a solo version of "Broke Not Broken" for his fifth studio album, Bad Days Better, which was released on Sept. 16. That project, which has earned success on the Americana and Texas radio charts, also includes "Harder Stuff," his standout collaboration with Miranda Lambert. Last month, he celebrated another career milestone with a debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Eady will join Hood for ten special co-headlining shows beginning this Thursday, Dec. 1, with a stop in Irving, Texas. A full list of tour dates can be found below. Fans can access additional ticketing information at Adam Hood's official website.

Adam Hood + Jason Eady's "Southern Brothers" Tour Dates:

Dec. 1 - Irving, Texas @ Texas Lottery Plaza

Dec. 2 - Austin, Texas @ 04 Center

Dec. 3 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Cottages

Dec. 4 - Forth Worth, Texas @ The Post at River East (early & late show)

Dec. 6 - Anna, Texas @ Gar Hole

Dec. 7 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

Dec. 8 - Springfield, Mo. @ Southbound Bar & Grill

Dec. 9 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads

Dec. 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Belle Isle Restaurant & Brewery