Adam Doleac’s Trailer and Gear Stolen, Then Recovered, in Nashville

Rising country artist Adam Doleac has his trailer and gear back in his possession after it was stolen from him early on the morning of Sept. 7.

That afternoon, Doleac shared the news of the heist on social media, noting that the trailer and the nearly $100,000 worth of gear it contained were stolen from East Nashville. A tweet from the singer shared security camera footage of the trailer being pulled by the suspect's vehicle at an intersection near where it was being stored overnight at Inglewood Limo Service, per Fox 17 Nashville.

The equipment inside the trailer was not likely what the thieves were hoping for, Doleac noted: "It’s not a bunch of guitars and stuff you can take straight to a pawnshop. It’s $30,000 in-ear monitor racks and front-of-house racks that run sound at our shows," he told WSMV-TV.

“It’s very frustrating," Doleac added to Fox 17 Nashville. "It’s one of those things you hope will never happen, and when it does, it’s the worst gut-wrenching feeling in the world. Especially after 18 months of not being able to tour — and it’s already been a tough year for everybody.”

Thanks to the video footage, Doleac and his team were able to determine the make, model and more details of the suspect's vehicle, and that Doleac's trailer was not the first one the suspect stole recently. And about one week later, on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 14), the artist shared that his trailer had been recovered.

"There is a lot of information to this but I want everyone to know we have possession of our trailer and all of our gear!" Doleac tweeted, adding, "Convinced my manager is secretly a detective."

Doleac has not yet provided further details on how he found his stolen trailer and gear. The singer is currently on tour with the Zac Brown Band.

