Who Is Adam Doleac? 5 Things You Need to Know

Ten years ago, Hattiesburg, Miss., native Adam Doleac played for his hometown college's baseball squad, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. As sometimes happens with pro sports prospects, an injury forced Doleac to hop from his stepping stone to a potential major league career to a different, unexpected path: that of a Nashville-based singer-songwriter.

Nowadays, a hitting streak for the former infielder involves co-writes cut by such artists as Darius Rucker ("Don't") and Kane Brown ("Put It Off") and his own recordings, namely the satellite radio mainstay "Whiskey's Fine." In late 2019, Doleac signed with Sony Music Nashville, and released his first single with the label, "Famous."

Read on to learn more about Doleac, from his exploits on the baseball diamond to some of his favorite musical memories.