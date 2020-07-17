A Thousand Horses' "A Song to Remember" is a snapshot of a post-breakup night: cigarettes for a reformed smoker, "a song to remember and a drink to forget." The upbeat, polished track doesn't try to make nursing a broken heart sound anything but painful, but it's catchy and singable as it does so.

Written by a Thousand Horses vocalist Michael Hobby with Christopher Stevens and the Warren Brothers (Brad and Brett Warren), and produced by Dave Cobb, "A Song to Remember" "is about being stuck in the purgatory of heartbreak and dealing with the rollercoaster of emotions that comes along with it," explains guitarist Bill Satcher. The band, which also includes guitarist Zach Brown and bassist Graham DeLoach, finished the track from their individual homes after the novel coronavirus quarantine shut recording studios and other businesses down.

"I need a song to remember / And a drink to forget / I'm on my way to gettin' over you / But I ain't there yet," goes the chorus. "When the melody hits me, a little Coke in my whiskey / I'm as close to good as I can get / I need a song to remember / And a drink to forget."

"A Song to Remember" is the lead single from Let the Band Play On, a Thousand Horses' sophomore album and their first with Cobb's Low Country Sound, an Elektra Records imprint, in partnership with Warner Music Nashville. It was the last song they finished for the project, the bandmates shared during a recent media event. The record is due out sometime later in 2020, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

A Thousand Horses hit No. 1 with their debut single "Smoke," a platinum-certified track from their first album, Southernality. The band was signed with Big Machine Label Group for that project.

LOOK: 10 Hottest Summer Songs of 2020