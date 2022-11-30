Tanya Tucker is showing off her acting skills in the new trailer for her upcoming holiday film, A Nashville Country Christmas.

Directed by Ashley Williams, the upcoming movie finds Tucker taking on the role of a fictional country music superstar seeking refuge from her career's stress. When she heads to her grandmother's farm in Tennessee, she encounters an important figure from her past who shakes up her plans in a major way.

Although this is the first time Tucker has taken on a lead role in a film, she's tried her hand at acting before. She made her feature film debut in 1981's Hard Country, written by fellow country artist Michael Martin Murphey, where she played the supporting character Caroline. She's also made multiple appearances on television series, including a guest appearance on Monarch earlier this year.

Tucker shared her excitement and appreciation for the chance to try her hand at acting once again.

"It's amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them," Tucker says. "I've always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season."

Watch the trailer below:

A Nashville Country Christmas will air Dec. 12 at 8PM ET on Paramount Network. The film will have an additional encore presentation on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 11AM ET on CMT.