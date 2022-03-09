2021 Americana Music Awards Are Headed to Television

For the first time in its history, the Americana Music Awards will be broadcast on national television.

The 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards will air Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c on Circle Network. The ceremony was recorded live from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium in September, during AmericanaFest 2021.

The special broadcast will include performances from Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Charley Crockett and Steve Earle. Brandi Carlile will perform both solo and as a member of The Highwomen, alongside Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Yola.

Viewers will also get to see some of their favorite artists accept their awards in a number of categories, including Album of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award and the Legacy of Americana Award.

"We are thrilled the Americana Honors & Awards will be airing on the Circle Network," Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association, said in a statement. "This show and these performances captured the beautiful and diverse artistic community that is Americana. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than Circle to share the experience with a whole new audience."

Circle Network is available via DISH, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and many other streaming platforms. You can find more information on how to watch here.

13 John Prine Lyrics That Prove He Wrote Like No One Else