POLL: Which Country 2019 Grammy Awards Performance Are You Most Excited For?

Country music fans have plenty of reasons to tune into the 2019 Grammy Awards: Throughout the night, numerous artists from the country and Americana genres will take the stage to perform.

During the all-genre awards show, viewers will see both Dan + Shay and Brandi Carlile onstage for performances. It's a safe bet that Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will be singing their hit song "Tequila" during the show; after all, it's nominated for Best Country Song, and they're up for Best Country Duo / Group Performance as well. Carlile, meanwhile, is the most-nominated woman at this year's Grammys, thanks to her 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You and its standout track "The Joke," so expect to hear that song on Sunday night (Feb. 10) as well.

But perhaps the biggest country music moment of the 2019 Grammy Awards will be a tribute to the iconic Dolly Parton, who is the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year. In addition to Parton herself, who will take the Grammys stage for the first time since 2001, to perform some of the new music she wrote for the recent Netflix film Dumplin', the musical tribute will also feature Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town, along with pop star Katy Perry.

Which country performance are you most excited to see at the 2019 Grammy Awards? Tell us by voting in the poll below; we'll keep it open until 6PM ET on Feb. 10.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 10. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening. Alicia Keys is hosting, and the other scheduled performers include Camila Cabello, the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone and more. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Kane Brown are among the presenters scheduled to appear.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.