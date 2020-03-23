Zac Brown Band’s Clay Cook is Expecting a Baby Girl

It's a girl for Zac Brown Band member Clay Cook and his wife, Brooke! The couple have announced that they are expecting their third child and first daughter, People reports. The new addition to the household is expected to be born in the fall of 2020.

In fact, having a baby girl isn't just a first for Cook and his wife -- it's the first daughter to be born in his family for a long, long time. "Fun fact: This will be the first girl in the Cook family since the 1930s," the proud papa reveals.

When she arrives, the new baby will join two big brothers: 3-year-old Charles Robert and 19-month-old Theron Maine. Upon sharing the news of his wife's pregnancy, Cook added that both of his children were looking forward to meeting their little sister.

"Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her," he explained. "I can't say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, to be able to share our joy and blessing with everyone."

Cook and his wife got married in 2014, welcoming their first child in November of 2016 and their second in August of 2018.

As they prepare to welcome their daughter, they'll have plenty of time at home to get ready for the new addition: the Zac Brown Band recently canceled all of their 2020 tour plans in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It is up to all of us to change the course of this pandemic and make sacrifices for the sake of our fellow man. The sooner we all do our part, the sooner we can get past this," the group explained in a statement, echoing a plea Brown made in a recent Facebook post. "To those of you taking proper steps to keep yourself and those around you healthy, thank you. To those of you still out there not taking this seriously, it’s time to wake up. The longer you wait to self-isolate, the longer entire communities will be out of work and the longer it will take our country to recover."

Zac Brown Band had previously postponed about a dozen of their Spring 2020 The Owl Tour dates in light of the spread of the coronavirus. Prior to their most recent cancellation, however, those shows were to be rescheduled, and their summertime Roar With the Lions Tour stops remained untouched.