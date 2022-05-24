Wynonna Judd has shared her first new music since the death of her mother and longtime creative collaborator, Naomi Judd.

Released Tuesday (May 24), the country star teamed up with indie folk artist Waxahatchee for a moving new song called "Other Side."

The pair co-wrote the inspirational, slow-rolling tune with Judd's husband and fellow musical talent Cactus Moser. The track's catchy, anthemic chorus brings forward a message that feels especially timely, as the pair declare their intentions to keep traveling forward no matter what challenges lie ahead.

"I got a heart, got a heart of gold / Casts a shadow, dark and cold," the pair sing determinedly. "If we move our way against the tide / There’s something on the other side."

"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing," Wynonna says in a statement. "So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield [Waxahatchee] last year and we connected immediately. We recorded 'Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness."

A former member of the pop-punk outfit P.S. Eliot, Crutchfield has earned critical acclaim for her genre-bending blend of folk-rock since the release of her 2012 record American Weekend. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter began using the musical moniker Waxahatchee as a nod to Alabama's Waxahatchee Creek, where she grew up. Sonically, both Judd and Crutchfield's solo projects lean heavily on the edges of country, making their collaboration feel like a natural progression for both artists.

"Working with Wynonna and Cactus [Moser, Wynonna’s husband] on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career," Crutchfield says. "Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song."

Watch the music video for "Other Side" below:

"Other Side" comes just over a week after Wynonna Judd appeared and performed at Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, a public memorial service held at Ryman Auditorium and aired live on CMT and streamed online. During the final moments of the event, Wynonna announced her intentions to keep singing, and to move forward with the Judds' previously announced 2022 tour dates.

Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and more country stars are set to join Wynonna for the live shows, including a newly added date in the duo's home state of Kentucky, at Lexington's Rupp Arena.