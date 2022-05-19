As Wynonna Judd has promised, the show will go on for the Judds' previously announced Final Tour after the death of her mother and duo partner, Naomi Judd. A press release Thursday morning (May 19) reveals that a slate of all-star female guests will join Wynonna Judd to complete the tour in tribute to the Judds' enduring legacy, calling it the "ultimate girls night out."

Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood are set to join Judd for the tour, with more guests to be announced.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna Judd states. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor the Judds legacy, together."

Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Martina McBride will take the stage on select nights of the Judds: The Final Tour to perform an entire set of her own hits, while Judd will wrap up each night by singing some of her solo hits, as well as the Judds' classic hits.

Carlile, Hill, Little Big Town, McBryde, Yearwood and more will join Judd on various nights of the tour, culminating in a newly added performance at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., where Hill will join Judd for performance that will wrap the Judds' career where they began their musical journey together before ever making the journey to Nashville.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sister-friend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration," Judd states, adding, “It is pretty amazing — all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

The 11-date tour is slated to launch in Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 30, and run through October, wrapping up at Rupp Arena on Oct. 29. Tickets are currently on sale at the Judds' website. Tickets for the new date in Lexington will go on sale on Saturday (May 21) via Ticketmaster.

The Judds rose to fame beginning with the release of their debut single, "Had a Dream (For the Heart)," in 1983. Their second single, "Mama He's Crazy," gave them their first of 14 No. 1 hits, and they would go on to become one of the most successful and awarded country acts of all time.

Naomi Judd died on April 30, and her daughters issued a statement attributing her death to her long struggle with mental illness. Ashley Judd later revealed that the cause of her death was a self-inflicted firearm wound.

During a private memorial service in Nashville on May 7, Wynonna Judd revealed that she intended to honor the duo's Final Tour dates.

The Judds' 2022 The Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 1 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Oct. 7 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Oct. 8 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Oct. 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Oct. 15 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena @ the Von Braun Center

Oct. 21 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 22 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 27 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 29 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena