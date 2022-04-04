37 Years Ago: The Judds Score First Gold Album With ‘Why Not Me’

Thirty-seven years ago today (April 4, 1985) was an historic day for the Judds: It was on that date that the mother-and-daughter duo, made up of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, earned their first gold album, signifying sales of 500,000 units, with Why Not Me.

Why Not Me was the Judds' first full-length album; they had previously released an EP, Wynonna & Naomi, which spawned their first No. 1 single, "Mama He's Crazy," as well as the Top 20 hit "Had a Dream (for the Heart)." All three singles from Why Not Me, including the title track, "Girls' Night Out" and "Love Is Alive," shot straight to the top of the charts.

The Judds Why Not Me album cover RCA Nashville loading...

"Why Not Me" earned the Judds Song of the Year at the 1985 ACM Awards. That same year, they began their domination of the ACM Awards' Top Vocal Duet of the Year category, which they won every year from 1985 through 1991. The Judds also won Single of the Year, for "Why Not Me," at the 1985 CMA Awards and were nominated for Album of the Year; the latter award went to George Strait, for Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.

Why Not Me went platinum a little over one year later, on April 25, 1986. It was certified double platinum in 1992, becoming one of the most successful records of the Judds' career.

The Judds followed up Why Not Me with two more No. 1 albums, Rockin' With the Rhythm and Heartland. All four of the singles on Rockin' With the Rhythm also landed at the top of the charts.

