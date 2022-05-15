Wynonna Judd will perform the 10 concert dates scheduled as a part of The Judds' 2022 Final Tour. The country star made the announcement on stage at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium during Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, her mother's public memorial service held on Sunday (May 15).

"I made a decision and I decided to share it on national television," Wynonna announced. "After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour. I'm just gonna have to. Because that's what you would want," she continued, pointing to the crowd of cheering fans standing in the venue's balcony.

Fans had been waiting for word on the future of the tour dates, which were announced on April 11, just hours after the Judds performed "Love Can Build a Bridge" on the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The appearance, which was meant to act as the kickoff of the country duo's return to the spotlight, would become Naomi Judd's final live performance before she died by suicide on April 30.

"Bono once told me, ‘Give them what [the fans] want — not what you want,'" Wynonna explained, her voice shaking with emotion. "So tonight, as we close I say, 'the show must go on.' As hard as it may be. And we will show up together. You will carry me, as you carried me for 38 years once again because I honestly didn’t think I could do it."

It is unclear if Wynonna will perform by herself, or if she will invite other artists to join her on stage for the set of U.S. tour dates. For now, the Judd family is focusing on grieving and celebrating Naomi's life together.

"It is so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight," Wynonna said. "We will continue this spectacle — that is what she would want, right?"

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration aired live on CMT and was simultaneously available for streaming online. The public memorial service included performances from an array of artists who were close to the Judd family, including Little Big Town, Carly Pearce and Brandi Carlile.