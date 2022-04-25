36 Years Ago: The Judds’ ‘Why Not Me’ Is Certified Platinum

Thirty-six years ago today, on April 25, 1986, the Judds' freshman album, Why Not Me, was certified platinum, for sales of one million copies.

Why Not Me, which was released on Oct. 15, 1984, includes three No. 1 singles: the title track, "Girls' Night Out" and "Love Is Alive." The record stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks in early 1985, ending George Strait's two-week run with Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.

The Judds Why Not Me album cover RCA Nashville loading...

Brent Maher -- who produced all five of the Judds' studio albums and wrote several of their hit singles, including "Why Not Me" -- says that, three decades later, he can appreciate "how well the records seem to stand up."

"People tell me there's a timeliness to the Judds' music, superseding any trends," Maher tells Songwriter Universe. "I'm proud to have worked with Wynonna and Naomi to create music which lives on and on."

Why Not Me was certified double-platinum in 1992, making it the most successful studio album of the Judds' career. It earned them an ACM for Song of the Year and helped kick off their six-year reign as the ACM's Top Vocal Duo of the Year. They also won a CMA, as well as a Grammy Awards trophy, for "Why Not Me."

Prior to the release of Why Not Me, Naomi and Wynonna Judd had released an EP, Wynonna & Naomi. That project gave the mother-and-daughter duo their first No. 1 song, "Mama He's Crazy." By the time Why Not Me was certified platinum, the Judds were only a couple of weeks away from earning their sixth consecutive No. 1 single with "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good 'Ol Days)," from their third album, Rockin' With the Rhythm. All four of the singles from Rockin' With the Rhythm landed at the top of the charts as well.

Why Not Me is available for download on iTunes.

LOOK: The Judds Through the Years