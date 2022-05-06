33 Years Ago: Naomi Judd Marries Larry Strickland

Thirty-three years ago today (May 6), Naomi Judd wed Larry Strickland at Christ Church in Nashville. Both of Judd's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, served as bridesmaids at the spring 1989 ceremony. In addition to her duties as a bridesmaid, Wynonna Judd also performed during the ceremony, along with band member Don Potter.

Naomi Judd's marriage to Strickland was her second marriage; she was previously married to Michael Ciminella, Ashley Judd's father (Judd's given name is Ashley Tyler Ciminella). Wynonna Judd was also given Ciminella's name at birth (her birth name is Christina Claire Ciminella), though her biological father is Charles Jordan, Naomi Judd's ex-boyfriend.

Naomi Judd and Michael Ciminella's marriage ended in divorce in 1972. With Strickland, however, the Kentucky native said that she knew what made their marriage stand the test of time.

“We come from common backgrounds,” Judd told Closer Weekly. “Larry and I are both from a family of six, very blue collar. He worked in the tobacco fields every summer. My daddy had his own gas station and taught me the hard work ethic. Larry is the most humble person I've ever met.”

Sadly, Naomi Judd died just six days prior to what would have been the couple's 33rd wedding anniversary. According to a statement released by daughters Ashley and Wynonna, Naomi died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 76. Although the official cause of her death has not been publicly released, Ashley and Wynonna stated that they "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski and Lorie Liebig.

