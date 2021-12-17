Indie-folk standout Katie Crutchfield, better known by her pseudonym Waxahatchee, has released "Tomorrow," a new single from her original soundtrack for the upcoming Apple TV+ children's show El Deafo.

"I'm so happy to announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of," Crutchfield said in a Dec. 15 tweet to mark the release of both the full-length single and the first trailer for El Deafo. "It was an amazing experience all around."

Based on the autobiographical graphic novel of the same name by Cece Bell, El Deafo follows the life of a young bunny named Cece who is adjusting to wearing a hearing aid. This enables her to hear and interact with the world around her, but sometimes makes her feel isolated from her able-bodied peers. Treating her hearing aid as a superpower, she nicknames herself "El Deafo" and navigates the intricacies of growing up with a disability -- including warning her classmates when her hearing aid allows her to overhear their teacher returning to class from across the school.

"With a little help from...El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary," said Apple TV in a statement about the show.

El Deafo will be available to stream on Apple TV starting January 7. Check out the trailer below:

Last year, Waxahatchee released her most recent album Saint Cloud, earning a spot on Best Albums of 2020 lists from NPR, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. She was nominated for the Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the Americana Awards in September, and she plans to tour in support of Saint Cloud in 2022.