Walker Hayes has a big family, and anytime he can get the kids involved in his career, he does. That resulted in the star bringing all six of his youngsters onstage while he was performing at Taste of Country in Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday, June 17.

His children — Lela, Chapel, Baylor, Beckett, Loxley, and Everly — helped their dad lead the crowd in the viral TikTok dance for his song "Fancy Like." They know it well, especially his eldest daughter Lela, who originally choreographed the moves with her father.

"Love how @walkerhayes makes it a family affair. His kids doing the #fancylike dance was so cute in Buffalo.," a fan writes on Twitter along with a video of the moment.

"Fancy Like" catapulted Hayes into the spotlight after years of trying to get his big break. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer and his kiddos passed the time by making fun videos for TikTok. Now, the music video for the iconic Applebee's-themed track has 89 million views on YouTube.

"It's nice to know when you put out something that honestly, I just wrote about my family. There's no pretentiousness there. It's just who we are," Hayes previously told CMT. "When you get to be that honest and the public reacts, it's a real magical thing. And the dances, that's just me being a dad. I mean, that's just how we roll around here."

Hayes' recent single "AA" also comes with its own dance. Once again, the proud dad enlisted the help of Lela to put together some moves. The family even took the routine to Disneyland.

The schedule remains full for the "Fancy Like" singer, with several festival appearances this summer. With school out, the kiddos and Hayes' wife Laney are on the road, too. Despite eight humans on one tour bus, it appears they are enjoying it. He recently posted a post-show dance party with his kiddos.