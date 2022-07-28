Vince Gill has canceled several upcoming shows after his wife, Christian singer Amy Grant, was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 27).

Country Now reports that Gill has canceled upcoming performances that were scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 28) at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C., as well as Friday (July 29) and Saturday (July 30) at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. A representative for Gill confirmed to the outlet that Gill did not expect to reschedule the canceled dates at publication time.

Ticketholders to the affected performances can request a refund at the point of purchase for their tickets.

Grant was hospitalized on Wednesday in Nashville after a bicycle accident. A rep for Grant told Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press that the Contemporary Christian superstar was riding her bicycle near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville with a friend at about 3PM on Wednesday when she suffered a fall.

An ambulance transported Grant to the emergency room at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she received treatment for cuts and abrasions. Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and no major injuries were initially reported. She was listed in stable condition, but the hospital was considering admitting her for observation as a precaution, her family stated.

Grant became one of the most important vanguard artists in the Contemporary Christian music movement with the release of her self-titled debut album in 1977. She crossed over into mainstream pop with the release of Unguarded in 1985, and her mainstream pop hits include "Find a Way," "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and more.

Gill and Grant wed in May of 2000. She is among the artists slated to receive the Kennedy Center Honors later in 2022.

See Country Music's Most Powerful Women: