Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome a Baby Boy

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is a boy dad for the second time in just over a year. The singer and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their third baby and second son on Thursday (Sept. 24).

Atlas Roy Hubbard was born at 6:44PM in Nashville, weighing in at 8 lbs., 2 oz., and measuring 21 inches, per People. His name has special meaning, too.

"Atlas stands for strength," the couple tells the magazine. "For us, this name also represents our family's passion for travel and experiencing different cultures. Atlas' middle name, Roy, is after Tyler's late father.

"Roy was the name of my dad, who passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us," the singer explains. "Atlas will carry on my dad's legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone."

Atlas follows the August 2019 arrival of Luca Reed Hubbard and came late, which the couple find funny now that he's here. "He was over a week late and we were just convinced he was happy in his little hot tub, safe from 2020," the Hubbards joke.

Additionally, they have daughter Olivia Rose, who will turn three years old in December, and that's likely to be it for the married pair of five years. Talking to People in May, Hubbard said that three is enough for them.

"We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished," the "Simple" songwriter said. "This is our family, and let's grow together."

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard revealed they were expecting again in early March, with the singer sharing a photo of his two oldest kids' reactions to the news. Luca seemed more interested in a stuffed toy, but Olivia lit up with a smile.

The new baby's gender reveal came shortly after in the form of a video from an African elephant rescue. The parents explained to their daughter that the elephant would be wearing a scarf, blue for boy, pink for girl. The scarf was, of course, blue.

Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley have often let their personal lives bleed into their music. Most of the duo's love songs are proudly about their wives. "Blessings" from their most recent full-length album Can't Say I Ain't Country also includes lyrics about having children. Currently the two men are spending time with family at home in lieu of touring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their current single is "I Love My Country" from the 6-Pack EP.

