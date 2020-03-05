Surprise! Tyler + Hayley Hubbard Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Surprise! Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their third child, after welcoming their second in August.

The Florida Georgia Line member and his wife announced their big news on Thursday morning (March 5) by sharing photos of their two children, Olivia and Luca. The pair are wearing matching outfits, and Olivia has a shocked look on her face while Luca looks adorably confused.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard writes in the photos' caption. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as as speechless as Luca."

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore," Hayley captioned her post. "Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!"

The Hubbards did not share further details as to Baby No. 3's due date, though the country star did note via a hashtag that they'll have three children under the age of three. The couple welcomed Luca into their family on Aug. 19; Olivia, meanwhile, was born in December of 2017.

Hubbard and his wife have been married since 2015.