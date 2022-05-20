Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has released “5 Foot 9,” his highly anticipated debut single as a solo artist.

The heartfelt song opens with gentle steel accents and an acoustic guitar accompaniment as Hubbard reflects on the simple things in life. Sonically, it’s reminiscent of a stripped-down offering from bands like Mumford & Sons and the Lumineers and makes for the perfect breezy road trip or front porch-sittin’ time this summer.

“Jack makes good whiskey / Red dirt makes good riding roads / Country makes good music / For kickin' up dust in a taillight glow / Dry wood makes good fires / Goodyears make good swings / And that's all good but for me,” Hubbard reflects in the opening verse before his ruminative sentiment sails into the mid-tempo chorus as well.

“God makes 5 foot 9, brown eyes in a sundress / Loves Tim McGraw and a small-town accent / Ain't no way that me and this truck made her fall in love / Jack makes good whiskey / But God makes the good stuff,” sings Hubbard, with a profound sense of gratitude for his better half.

"Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist," Hubbard shares in a press statement of the track he co-wrote with Chase McGill and the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston.

"It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career,” he adds.

“5 Foot 9” is the lead single from Hubbard’s forthcoming debut album with EMI Records/UMG Nashville. For his as-yet-untitled record, the Georgia native collaborated with renowned Nashville hitmakers including Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Rodney Clawson, Zach Kale, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jesse Frasure and Ben Johnson, as well as country superstars Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, among others.

The project is poised to showcase Hubbard's many musical influences, ranging from urban to contemporary Christian, all while staying rooted to the core of his country artistry.

Did You Know? Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line partner Brian Kelley recently revealed they are taking an indefinite break from the superstar duo.

Tyler Hubbard, "5 Foot 9" Lyrics:

Jack makes good whiskey / Red dirt makes good riding roads / Country makes good music / For kickin' up dust in a taillight glow / Dry wood makes good fires / Goodyears make good swings / And all that's all good, but for me

CHORUS:

“God makes 5 foot 9, brown eyes in a sundress / Loves Tim McGraw and a small-town accent / Ain't no way that me and this truck made her fall in love / Jack makes good whiskey / But God makes the good stuff

Like that sweet little kiss she lays on me / When I pull up in a gravel drive / The way she dances with the raindrops / She's the reason why they fall from the sky / And I thank him every time I close my eyes

REPEAT CHORUS

God made her so I'll make sure / He didn't waste an angel on me

When he made

REPEAT CHORUS