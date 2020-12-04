Ty Herndon leans into the faith-filled side of the holiday season with "Orphans of God," a powerful testament to God's compassion for all people. He includes the song on his new Christmas album, Regifted.

"Orphans of God" was originally recorded by contemporary Christian group Avalon and written by songwriters Joel Lindsay and Twila LaBar, who penned it as a message of support and acceptance for everyone, even those who might feel forgotten. "To say that there are no orphans of God is our way of saying that everyone is loved, seen and remembered," Lindsay explains.

That positive messaging of inclusivity makes "Orphans of God" the perfect addition to a Christmas album, and Herndon tips his hat to the first artists to cut the track, with former Avalon bandmates Melissa Greene and Michael Passons contributing backing vocals to the new version.

Theirs are far from the only familiar voices on the song, however: Herndon also enlists none other than Broadway star and frequent country collaborator Kristin Chenoweth to trade verses with him throughout "Orphans of God." Chenoweth explains that on the day they recorded it, the song's message elevated an already special experience for her.

"To sing with Ty Herndon was a dream," the singer and actor comments. "But to sing a song with lyrics that we both believe was so special. I hope as you listen to the song you hear the words and they speak to your heart."

Herndon's rendition of "Orphans of God" also features piano from Nashville composer Paul Cardall, for whom the song's focus on the heart has a very literal meaning. Cardall has been the recipient of numerous surgeries, and an eventual heart transplant, as a result of a complex congenital heart defect.

"Ever since receiving a donor heart, it's been my life's work to use music to help heal the hearts of others, which is why I'm excited to join with my friends Ty Herndon and Kristin Chenoweth in echoing an important message through this song," notes Cardall. "A truth that there are no orphans of God. Everyone is welcome at my table and as a Christian, I believe to suggest otherwise undervalues God's sacrifice."

Herndon adds that his recording of "Orphans of God" is made even more powerful by the unique experience each participant brought to the table.

"I've been wanting to record "Orphans of God" for quite some time, and I'm so honored and humbled that it came together with my friends Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall during this very difficult time in the life of our nation," he explains. "It's more important now than it ever has been before to remember that we are all created equally and that God loves us all just the same."

Regifted was released on Nov. 27.