Trace Adkins’ ‘Where the Country Girls At’ Video With Luke Bryan + Pitbull Is a Crazy Party [Watch]

Trace Adkins has released the official music video for his new song “Where The Country Girls At.” The song features Luke Bryan and hip-hop artist Pitbull, both of whom show up in the video.

The pop-country tune has the feel of an updated version of Adkins 2005 hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” and the videos bear similarities as well. Adkins appears right at home surrounded by women having fun at the bar.

This time around, though, he’s joined by Bryan, Pitbull and a bit of new scenery. In addition to the guys' night at the bar, Pitbull is seen taking the party to his private yacht.

There’s no doubt Bryan was right at home during the video shoot, as the bar scenes were shot at his own bar, Luke's 32 Bridge, in Nashville. Adkins was treated like family there, as well.

“The staff and management treated us most hospitable,” Adkins tells CMT, “and we laughed a lot.”

Adkins even tested out the menu while he was there. “Luke’s place serves up a dang good breakfast burrito,” he says.

All in all, the video seems to have turned out exactly as Adkins imagined for the track.

“I loved it,” he continues. “Having Luke and Pitbull adding their talent makes this a special video for me. A honky-tonk, country girls, a song they can dance to, and Pitbull on his yacht. It’s a wrap!"

The video debut comes fresh off the heels of Adkins celebrating 25 years in music. The song is one of several all-star collaborations that appear on his most recent album, The Way I Wanna Go, which dropped on Aug. 27.

