The Judds, comprised of the late Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. They signed to RCA Records in 1983 and have released five studio albums, garnered 14 No. 1 hits and won five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards.

The duo, hailing from Ashland, Ky., carved a path for themselves in country music, and their legend continues to this day. Throughout the years, the Judds' songs have remained a staple on country radio stations and in country fans' ears. After all, the genre just wouldn't be the same without the following 10 tunes, would it?