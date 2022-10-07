Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award.

Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."

The 2022 BMI Country Awards will take place on Nov. 8 at BMI's office in Nashville. The Country Songwriter of the Year, Song and Publisher of the Year awards will also be given on that night.

It's not clear if Keith will be present to accept the honor. He cleared his touring calendar for the rest of the year after revealing he'd been receiving treatment for cancer. Last month, he pulled out of an appearance at the SabesWings' Strike Out Fundraiser in California. He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Sept. 18 event.

A press release announcing Keith's newest honor notes several of his career accomplishments, especially those that pertain to songwriting and BMI. As a recording artist he has 32 No. 1 hits, 26 of which he wrote or co-wrote. He received the BMI Country Songwriter of the Year award three times and in 2006 his song "As Good as I Once Was" was named BMI Country Song of the Year.

"Should've Been a Cowboy" was Keith's first No. 1 single in 1993. Other chart-toppers include "I Love This Bar," "Beer for My Horses" and (most recently) "Made in America."

Keith hasn't responded to the honor on social media, although he did forward the press release on Instagram.