Tim McGraw Takes an Emotional Trip Down Memory Lane in ‘Thought About You’ [LISTEN]

Tim McGraw released new solo music for the first time in over two years on Thursday (Oct. 4), including the reflective "Thought About You," an emotional power ballad that takes his listeners through a journey of love, faith, loss and all the ups and downs that life brings. Press play above to listen to the brand-new track.

Written by Brad Warren, Brett Warren and Lee Thomas Miller, "Thought About You" looks back at a life, fully-lived but not without its share of mistakes. "I thought about songs that make us feel better / I thought about faith that ties it all together / I thought about fire and how we walked through it / The times I got it right and the times that I blew it," McGraw sings on the song's soaring chorus.

McGraw has indicated that both "Thought About You" and its accompanying single, "Neon Church" -- also out on Thursday -- will be included on a new project, which is due out in 2019. However, according to a press release, the country star was eager to share these two new songs with fans right away.

"I love that there are no rules anymore and I can give fans more music at once," McGraw explains. "I really felt that both of these songs were ready to be heard and will absolutely give a sense of where I'm going with my next project. They're meaningful to me and show the diversity of what I've been working on musically."

McGraw's most recent project, 2017's The Rest of Our Life, was a collaboration with his wife and fellow country artist, Faith Hill. Prior to that release, his last album, Damn Country Music, came out in 2015, and included the No. 1 hit, "Humble and Kind."

Tim McGraw Through the Years