Although Tim McGraw is a Louisiana native, the legendary country music star is supporting his adopted home state of Tennessee in the 2020 NFL playoffs. The singer lent his voice for a new promotional video for the Tennessee Titans as they make their post-season run.

On Saturday (Jan. 11), prior to their playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Titans posted a pump-up promo video to Twitter, with McGraw serving as the clip's narrator. In the two-minute video, the country star tells the story of what it takes to win.

"It starts with one goal. A team effort to take it to the next level," McGraw begins. Over clips of the Titans team looking defeated, McGraw's strong voice urges preservation and the importance of determination to make greatness happen. Then, the video clips turn into reminders of the Titans' victories and accomplishments from past seasons that led them to this spot.

McGraw ends with a clear message: "Take everything." It's a phrase the team has been using during their playoff run.

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, 28-12, advancing to the AFC Championship Game. They'll play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Jan. 19) at 3:05PM.