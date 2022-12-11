Tim McGraw is covering yet another Christmas tune for the holiday season, and this time, he's taking on "Christmas Cookies," George Strait's ode to a delicious holiday treat.

In the cover video he shared to social media, McGraw sits with his guitar player and fiddle player as he sings. McGraw launches into the song with a smile on his face, singing the main refrain with a slight change to the lyrics, which he says was in an effort to make his band members laugh.

"I sure do like those Christmas cookies, sugar / I sure do like those Christmas cookies, babe / The ones that look like Santa Claus / Christmas trees and stars and balls / I sure do like those Christmas cookies, babe," he sings, replacing what was supposed to be "bells" in the chorus.

McGraw refers to a lyric sheet to sing the first verse, which is written from the perspective of a man who can't resist some holiday cookies. The singer and his bandmates continue chuckling as he sings the rest of the tongue-in-cheek song. He ends by proclaiming, "Put another batch in the oven, baby!'

"Goofin’ around and trying to make Bobby laugh with my own spin on the lyrics," McGraw writes alongside the video.

"Christmas Cookies" appears on Strait's 2021 holiday compilation, Strait to Christmas: Holiday Jams.

This is the second song McGraw has covered for fans as the holidays get closer. In November, he shared a moving performance of Merle Haggard's 1973 classic, "If We Make It Through December."

