38 Years Ago: George Strait’s ‘Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind’ Hits No. 1

Thirty-eight years ago today (Jan. 5, 1985), George Strait was starting a new year on a high note. It was on that date that his single "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" soared to the top of the charts.

"Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind," which was Strait's sixth No. 1 hit, was the title track of and debut single from his fourth studio album. The song tells the story of a jilted lover whose significant other is now with someone else: "You left me here to be with him in Dallas / And I know it hurt you at the time / But I wonder now if it makes a difference / Does Fort Worth ever cross your mind?"

"Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" was Strait's only No. 1 song from the album of the same name. It was also his last song to reach the top spot on the charts until "The Chair" did so at the end of the same year.

"Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" was written by Darlene and Sanger D. Shafer; the latter writer also penned "All My Ex's Live in Texas," which was a No. 1 hit for Strait in 1987. The song was nominated for Single of the Year at the CMA Awards, and the album won Album of the Year; Strait also won two Album of the Year ACM Awards for the disc, one as artist and one as producer.

"Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" is included on Strait's 1985 Greatest Hits album, along with his Greatest Hits, Volume Two, which was released in 1987; Strait Out of the Box, which debuted in 1995; and 2004's 50 Number Ones.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

George Strait, "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" Lyrics:



Cold Fort Worth beer just ain't no good for jealous / I've tried it night, after night / You're in someone else's arms in Dallas / Does Fort Worth ever cross your mind?

Darlin' while you're busy, burnin' bridges / Burn one for me, if you get time / 'Cause good memories, don't fade so easy / Does Fort Worth ever cross your mind?

You left me here, to be with him in Dallas / And I know it hurts you at the time / Well wonder now, if it makes a difference / Does Fort Worth ever cross your mind?

