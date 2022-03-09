Top 5 George Strait Music Videos
George Strait was a heartthrob when he first ventured onto the country music scene in his 20s, and it could be argued that he's even better looking today, in his late 60s, sporting a fit build, the same distinguished features and a million-dollar smile. So, when you combine Strait, his hit songs and a music video all into one, the resulting product is always a winner.
While the King of Country doesn't have an overly long list of music videos -- especially considering his lengthy and hit-filled career -- and the ones he has released are more on the simple side, it feels just right. The simple messages in his music videos are a great accompaniments to his No. 1 songs ... and who can complain about watching Strait on the screen?
The following are The Boot's picks for Strait's five best music videos.
- 5
"Troubadour"
In 2008, Strait released a music video for "Troubadour," directed by Trey Fanjoy. The clip is a true walk down memory lane, and it vacillates between Strait singing in the present to archived photos and performances from the past, creating a nostalgic feel.
- 4
"The Chair"
"The Chair" was Strait's second music video, released in 1985. The song's lyrics are depicted in the clip, with Strait telling a beautiful woman, "I think you've got my chair," and using that opportunity to delve into deeper conversation. But the end of the video is the best part, when he reveals, "Oh, I like you, too, and to tell you the truth, that wasn't my chair after all," and sings it with an incredibly sly grin that shows he's not sorry in the least bit.
- 3
"Amarillo By Morning"
Strait's tune "Amarillo By Morning" was written by Terry Stafford and Paul Fraser, inspired by a post-gig drive from San Antonio, Texas, to Amarillo, Texas. But it's fitting that Strait cut the song, as he hosts one of the national rodeo circuit's top events, the George Strait Team Roping Classic. The music video for the 1983 hit features a fresh-faced Strait performing, and action-packed scenes from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are featured throughout.
- 2
"Carrying Your Love With Me"
Directed by Christopher Cain, Strait's "Carrying Your Love with Me" music video premiered in 1997; it was his first video since 1995's "Check Yes or No." The clip is simple and streamlined, but packs a lot of emotion. If you've ever wanted to see Strait hitchhike his way down the highway, this video is for you.
- 1
"Check Yes or No"
"Check Yes or No" was a No. 1 hit for Strait, and its music video captured hearts across the country. Featuring actor-singer-songwriter Michael Ray Ryan and Texas Bikini Team founder Dawn Waggoner as a couple, the clip follows the two from the time they were sweet third graders passing notes to their 20-year wedding anniversary. It's heartwarming, entertaining and perfectly romantic. And, psssst: The note that reads "check yes or no" re-appears at the end of the video!