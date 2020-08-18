Tim McGraw is fast approaching the Friday (Aug. 21) release date for his new album, Here on Earth. So, his wife, Faith Hill, and their three daughters decided to make this particular record one for the family memory books.

On Monday (Aug. 17), Hill posted a video to her social media of the couple dancing to McGraw's new tunes, explaining that she and their children were honoring the man of the house with a special private release celebration. It was the first time ever that the family of five held a listening party for only themselves.

“The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party,“ Hill confessed. “Yeah, I know ... Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever."

In her caption, Hill calls the event "an unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded ... A night we will never forget."

“Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women," she adds. “We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece.“

The video Hill posted is guaranteed to get anyone in a romantic mood. The couple's daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, give a collective and adorable squeal as McGraw dares to romantically dip his wife during their sweet dance.

The pair — Hill barefoot, McGraw in sneakers and shorts — are not dressed to impress anyone but themselves, and their casual but sensual familiarity as they move around a sparkly lit room is testament to their enduring marriage. They will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in October.

Here on Earth is McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February.

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Quarantine Date Nights Sound Absolutely Perfect