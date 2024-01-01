30 Years Ago: Faith Hill Scores Her First No. 1 Hit

Thirty years ago today (Jan. 1, 1994), Faith Hill started off the new year on a high note: She scored her very first No. 1 hit with her song "Wild One," from her debut album, Take Me as I Am.

"Wild One" stayed at the top of the charts for an astonishing four weeks -- the first time that a female country artist had accomplished that feat in 30 years. In addition to "Wild One," Take Me as I Am also spawned the No. 1 single "Piece of My Heart," and the album ultimately sold more than 3 million units.

Faith Hill Wild One Warner Bros. loading...

Following the success of her freshman record, Hill has gone on to sell millions of albums; in fact, she's amassed worldwide sales exceeding 40 million. She's also notched eight No. 1 country singles as a solo artist and four No. 1 records.

Hill's celebration for the chart-topping success of "Wild One" came only a couple of weeks after the singer made her long-awaited debut at the Grand Ole Opry. And the year 1994 was a big one for the Mississippi native as well: She won her first CMA trophy, and was nominated for two ACM Awards.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Angela Stefano and Annie Zaleski.

