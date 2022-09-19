Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward.

Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.

Some fans joked that it was the singer's ultra-tight jeans that were to blame, and fortunately, he didn't seem to have incurred any injuries from the fall. The singer fell into the arms of his security guards and promptly used the moment as a chance to greet his fans.

McGraw made his way around the side of the stage as he got up after his fall, taking time to shake fans' hands and offer hugs along the way before his guards escorted him away.

Elsewhere in his Saturday night (Sept. 17) set, McGraw brought out fellow artists Dustin Lynch and Ryan Hurd for a group rendition of his 1995 mega-hit, "I Like It, I Love It." After the show, Lynch posted video of the moment, describing it as a dream come true to sing with "one of my heroes" and encouraging fans to "keep chasing those dreams, y'all."

McGraw, of course, is not the first country superstar to take a tumble onstage: Luke Bryan does so so often that it's practically a running joke with fans. With Bryan's tumbles, as with McGraw's, suspicions have been thrown around that tight jeans might be the culprit.