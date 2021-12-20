Tim McGraw’s Daughter Unearths a Years-Old Message From Her Dad Ahead of ‘1883’ Premiere

The night before Tim McGraw and his country superstar wife, Faith Hill appeared onscreen for the premiere of the Paramount+ series 1883, the superstar couple's youngest daughter, Audrey, unearthed a years-old family memory.

It all started when 20-year-old Audrey was skimming her bookshelf for a little bedtime reading, and her eye landed on a novel called Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter.

"I had no idea what it was about, but chose it out of curiosity," she writes in an Instagram post.

But when she opened the book to the title page, Audrey got a surprise: It had a message from her dad in it, written diary entry-style. While unrelated to the book itself, the note describes what was going on in her family the day that McGraw finished reading the book, nine years earlier.

"Finished this book while sitting in the living room. The girls are going through their final exams right now (Maggie 9th, Gracie 10th, Audrey 5th grade). They have all worked really hard studying this week (especially Gracie)," the note reads. "I love them all so much. We went to sweet CeCe's after dinner as a treat."

Not only did finding the note feel like unearthing a time capsule, but it felt especially poignant to Audrey on the night she discovered it, since it was the day before the premiere of her parents' new TV show.

"Not only did I go into this book unknowingly, but I started with a lightness that has pulled me in due to my dad's sweet proudness, it made me think of how proud I am of my parents," she reflects. "And I started this book on the Eve of the 1883 premiere. Something they have worked tirelessly and so hard on. I am so proud of them and their strength."

1883 premiered on Sunday night (Dec. 19), and is the prequel of the hit show Yellowstone. McGraw and Hill play the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, and the show follows the family as they travel West on a difficult journey from Texas to Montana.