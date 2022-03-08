Thomas Rhett was decked out in style at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7), but he didn't want anybody looking too closely. During a television interview on the red carpet, the country singer revealed that he'd suffered a wardrobe malfunction that he was trying not to get caught on camera.

Rhett hit the red carpet ahead of the show, where he asked Entertainment Tonight to keep their cameras pointed above his waist due to a problem with his blue suit.

"My zipper fell off right before, so I'm taped up," Rhett told ET correspondent Cassie DiLaura. "So, I'm trying to stand really still right now, so make sure the camera's just like right here."

The country superstar didn't let the wardrobe mishap dampen his evening.

"It is a big night," he enthused. "I mean, first time we've done this with real people in a while, and I got out of the car right before [host] Dolly [Parton]. I was like, 'This is amazing,' but yeah, getting to perform two songs, nominated twice, just very, very blessed to be here."

Rhett changed outfits and joined Breland for one of the standout performances of the night at the 2022 ACM Awards, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and streamed live via Amazon Prime. They teamed to debut a rousing new song titled "Praise the Lord," and Rhett also took the stage for a solo performance of "Slow Down Summer" that featured some of the biggest production values of the night.

Rhett was also nominated for Album of the Year, which went to Morgan Wallen, as well as Male Artist of the Year, which Chris Stapleton ended up taking home.