The Boot News Roundup: Cam Postpones Fall Tour, Changes Record Labels + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Change is in the air for Cam. The country artist announced on Twitter that she has parted ways with her label, Sony Music Nashville, and has canceled a series of upcoming U.S. tour dates. She's now partnered with RCA New York, which is part of the Sony Music Entertainment family. "This is an incredible step forward with RCA New York and means this new music will have the best launch possible and the perfect tour will be happening with this music at a later date," Cam writes, adding, "For the record -- same music, better situation. Country music can’t get rid of me that easy."

Kane Brown is the first-ever country artist to as a brand ambassador for New Era Cap Co.; he'll make his debut as a New Era brand ambassador during the 2018 NFL season. According to a press release, Brown will be featured in advertisements for the brand alongside football players including Dak Prescott and Ju Ju Smith Schuster.

On Sept. 21, Thomas Rhett will release a deluxe edition of his third studio album, Life Changes. In addition to the album's original tracks, the deluxe version will also feature three new songs -- "Country Gold," "Cardboard Heart" and "When We're 80" -- as well as three remixed versions of the song "Leave Right Now" and a version of "Life Changes" with updated lyrics. Rhett originally released Life Changes in 2017.

After a "bizarre" attack from known hate group Westboro Baptist Church, country singer Devin Dawson issued a cheeky response via Twitter. After the group sent out a lengthy press release announcing that they would be protesting the Y'allapalooza Festival in Bonner Springs, Kan., because of themes of "fornication" in country music -- and specifically called out Dawson and his tourmate Brett Eldredge, demanding that they "cease from teaching this sin" -- Dawson's tweet urged fans to "come fornicate with" him and Eldredge at the festival, set for Sept. 15 at the Bonner Springs Amphitheater.

Jillian Jacqueline is set to release a new EP on Sept. 7. Titled Side B, the forthcoming effort follows Jacqueline's acclaimed Side A EP, released in 2017. The EP will feature "Sad Girls," a song co-written by Jacqueline, producer Tofer Brown and hitmaker Lori McKenna, as well as "If I Were You," featuring Keith Urban. Fans can hear the record live when Jacqueline hits the road with Kip Moore on his After the Sunburn Tour this fall.