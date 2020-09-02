Back in June, Thomas Rhett claimed that he had written nearly 40 songs since the coronavirus reared its ugly head earlier in the year. Three months later, it seems as though the Georgia native has added to that total.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), donning a brown sweatshirt and an easygoing attitude, Rhett posted a video of himself performing a new tune, “Bass Pro Hat,” on his Instagram page. The song touches on how love and contentment are truly found in the eye of the beholder; as Rhett sings of loving old boots, worn-out jeans and seeing his girl wearing her Bass Pro hat backwards on his tractor.

Of course, it's far from the first time that Rhett has headed to Instagram to share new music this year. Routinely, the “Beer Can’t Fix” hitmaker has shared a slew of compositions written right in his own home, which he shares with his wife and three little girls, including the songs “Want It Again” and “Ya Heard.”

"I just feel like any kind of change in life can spark a new idea, and especially the same for your co-writers, because they're going through the same stuff too," Rhett says of the surge of new songs. "There's definitely no shortage of ideas during this time, and I do feel very creative."

He’s not the only one whose creativity is flowing these days: Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins recently watched as her memoir Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes became a New York Times bestseller. In the book, Akins gets candid about everything fans want to know, including her journey of meeting Rhett and starting a family, and details of her personal faith story.

Rhett currently expects to return to the road on June 3, 2021, for his rescheduled Center Point Road Tour, which includes Cole Swindell as his support act.

