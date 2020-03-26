Thomas Rhett Reschedules Some 2020 Center Point Road Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Concerns
Select stops on Thomas Rhett's 2020 Center Point Road Tour are being postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country star's May and June tour dates have been pushed back in light of concerns about the spread of the virus.
Rhett's 2020 Center Point Road Tour will now begin on July 9 in Charlotte, N.C. Originally scheduled dates from then on will take place as scheduled, but the first 10 stops on the trek will now take place in July, August and September. The tour features Cole Swindell and Hardy as special guests.
A full list of Rhett's rescheduled 2020 Center Point Road Tour shows is below. Additionally, a Phoenix, Ariz., stop previously scheduled for Aug. 7 has been moved to a to-be-determined date. Previously purchased tickets will be honor at the rescheduled shows, but fans looking for refunds or other information can visit ThomasRhett.com
According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 467,000 cases of the disease and 21,181 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 25. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 68,440 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 994 deaths as of March 20. Rhett's 2020 trek is one of dozens of tours that have been affected by the pandemic.
Thomas Rhett, 2020 Center Point Road Tour Rescheduled Dates:
July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *
Sept. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *
Sept. 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
Sept. 19 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sept. 20 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25-26 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
* lineup may vary
Quarantine Tunes: Country Songs to Discover While You're Stuck at Home
Want to Support Your Favorite Stars Amid Coronavirus-Related Shutdowns? Buy This Merch!