Select stops on Thomas Rhett's 2020 Center Point Road Tour are being postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country star's May and June tour dates have been pushed back in light of concerns about the spread of the virus.

Rhett's 2020 Center Point Road Tour will now begin on July 9 in Charlotte, N.C. Originally scheduled dates from then on will take place as scheduled, but the first 10 stops on the trek will now take place in July, August and September. The tour features Cole Swindell and Hardy as special guests.

A full list of Rhett's rescheduled 2020 Center Point Road Tour shows is below. Additionally, a Phoenix, Ariz., stop previously scheduled for Aug. 7 has been moved to a to-be-determined date. Previously purchased tickets will be honor at the rescheduled shows, but fans looking for refunds or other information can visit ThomasRhett.com

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 467,000 cases of the disease and 21,181 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 25. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 68,440 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 994 deaths as of March 20. Rhett's 2020 trek is one of dozens of tours that have been affected by the pandemic.

Thomas Rhett, 2020 Center Point Road Tour Rescheduled Dates:

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

Sept. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

Sept. 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Sept. 19 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sept. 20 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25-26 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

* lineup may vary

Quarantine Tunes: Country Songs to Discover While You're Stuck at Home