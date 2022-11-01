Bryce Leatherwood is moving into the live shows following his triumphant performance during night two of the three-person knockout rounds on Season 22 of The Voice.

The 22-year-old country singer from Woodstock, Ga., belted out a tenderhearted version of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” from the band’s 2010 album, You Get What You Give, on Tuesday night (Nov. 1).

During his take, which aired as part of Tuesday night’s one-hour episode, Leatherwood appeared dressed in a black Stetson paired with a maroon buttoned-down shirt and black blazer. He showcased his deep southern drawl and low baritone vocals on the tune, captivating his coach Blake Shelton throughout the performance.

Shelton was so enthused over the cover of the ballad that he ended up naming Leatherwood the winner of the round, which included competitors Jay Allen and Kate Kalvach.

“Bryce, you have the greatest gift of all, which is you don’t really have to do anything and people just like you,” Shelton shared before revealing the singer’s fate. “But man, I’m a fan of your singing!”

“Mr. Leatherwood. I’m such a fan of yours. It’s a combination of your name and your voice,” Camila Cabello added.

“Bryce, your voice is warm and inviting," John Legend weighed in. "I did hear some pitchiness, but it didn’t distract me a lot because you came out with that quiet sense of assurance that I like to see in an artist.”

In rehearsals, Shelton also praised Leatherwood, saying, “He’s the real deal. He’s a solid hardcore country, and he’s proud of it.”

Leatherwood’s two opponents for the epic round also delivered strong performances, with Allen singing Matt Stell’s “Pray for You” and Kalvach impressing with a soaring delivery on Justin Bieber’s “Anyone.”

Allen had a tough time getting through his vocal performance, since he dedicated his song choice to his future wife Kylie Morgan, who was watching from the studio audience.

Afterward, Cabello said, “Jay, it seems like something was going wrong.”

“I got a little overwhelmed because my fiancée is in the audience right behind you. So I was almost crying,” he replied.

Despite Allen’s minor onstage hiccup, Gwen Stefani told him, “I feel like you’re a true artist and super gifted.”

As for Kalvach, she ended up getting a second shot at winning it all thanks to Cabello and Legend, who slammed on their red buttons at the last second in hopes of stealing her for their team.

“Kate, what a revelation. I feel like that was my favorite performance of yours,” Legend told her.

“You’re one of my favorite voices of the whole season. When you do a song by a male vocalist, I feel like you have to really adapt to it, but you did it in such a tasteful and emotional way,” Cabello added.

Kalvach, who had the choice to compete on either of their teams, chose to advance on Team Cabello. She will now join Leatherwood during the live shows of the reality TV singing competition.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.