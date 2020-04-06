Kelly Clarkson's daytime television talk show will return to the air during the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, but not from her usual studio. Instead, Clarkson will be filming segments from her family's home in Montana.

Clarkson's quarantine-time episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show will feature both Clarkson in her Montana house and a few bits filmed on set prior to the show's March 13 shutdown due to the coronavirus, the Hollywood Reporter explains. A number of talk show hosts, including Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon, are producing new shows in a similar fashion.

A daily "Good Neighbor" segment will spotlight everyday people doing good during the pandemic. Additionally, Clarkson's popular "Kellyoke" segment will also be included in new episodes.

The Kelly Clarkson Show isn't Clarkson's only endeavor to be paused due to the coronavirus pandemic: Her new Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled to begin on April 1, has been postponed until July. The shows will take place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.

Clarkson will be bringing fans some new music during the quarantine, too. A new single from the sometimes-country artist, called "I Dare You," is due out on April 16.