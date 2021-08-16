The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd were two of five musicians to be named during a live-streamed press event on Monday (Aug. 16).

The mother-daughter duo will enter as a pair during a ceremony next spring, meaning there were four inductees named total.

"Twenty years, it's about damn time," Wynonna Judd said in remarks after their names were announced. Her mother sat cross-armed through most of the brief Q&A, slowly explaining their path and the emotions of the day. She explained that the pair didn't really know what they were doing when they started, but as she said this, Wynonna mouthed, "I did."

"What you see is what you get, and some people wanna judge that," Wynonna says, recognizing the duo's often publicly acrimonious relationship. "I'm just here to celebrate because I know it's going real fast."

The love and remaining tension between the two was palpable as they talked, with 57-year-old Wynonna encouraging her 75-year-old mother to move her storytelling along a little quicker while offering her own quips. The nine-time CMA and seven-time ACM Awards winners were as hot as you can get in country music between 1984 and 1991, before Naomi retired following a hepatitis diagnosis. They have 16 Gold and Platinum albums, plus 14 No.1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me" and "Turn It Loose."

The four join the 142 active members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ray Charles was named an inductee in the Veterans Era category on Monday, and both Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake were named in the Recording and Touring category, as there was a tie. Bayer (drums) and Drake (pedal steel) become the first from their instrument to become Country Music Hall of Famers.

Who's Been Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame?