Nashville is the undeniable home of country music, and it's also a very popular tourist destination. While there are plenty of reasons to visit Nashville even if you're not a country music fan — including world-class dining, a top-notch symphony orchestra and first-rate theater and visual arts experiences — it's not called Music City for nothing.

A visit to Nashville affords a country fan a chance to visit some of the most important historical sites in country music and step right into the pages of country's rich history.

Obviously, many of the most important historical country music sites to visit in Nashville are places where the actual music has been made over the years. You'll find several iconic music venues on this list of the most important places to visit during your trip to Nashville, as well as a recording studio that holds a very important place in the history of the genre.

But that's not all: Our list of must-see country music sites in Nashville also includes a historic street, a shrine to the history of country music and more.

Scroll through the pictures below to check out our picks for the most important historical country music sites to visit in Nashville, and get the details on how you can set up a Music City experience that you'll never forget:

PICTURES: See 10 Historical Music Sites to Visit in Nashville Nashville is the home of country music, and the city is rich with the history of the genre. Scroll through below to see the most important historical music sites to visit while in Music City.