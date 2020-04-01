10 Interesting Facts About the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum first opened its doors on April 1, 1967. Now located in downtown Nashville, Tenn., the country music Mecca has welcomed countless visitors in its five-plus decades of existence.

In addition to its revolving exhibits, the 35,000-square-foot Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum boasts nearly 200,000 sound recordings, including an estimated 98 percent of all pre-World War II commercially released country recordings; approximately 500,000 photographs; more than 30,000 moving images on film, video and digital formats; and an ever-growing collection of artifacts from artists whose careers span the last several decades. The Hall of Fame is also home to the Taylor Swift Education Center and Hatch Show Print's printing operations and store.

Despite its status as a well-known landmark, there are still a few things about the the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum that fans might not know. Read on to learn some of the lesser-known, but no less interesting, facts about the building and the stars who have have been inducted.