The Eagles Double Their 2022 ‘Hotel California’ North American Tour Dates
The Eagles might not have any plans to put out new music right now, but their touring career is more robust than ever: The group recently extended their Hotel California 2022 Tour, doubling the North American dates already on the books.
Each date on the tour -- which was first announced in 2020 and has been running intermittently since then -- will feature the group playing their seminal Hotel California album from start to finish, backed by an orchestra and choir, along with a selection of their greatest hits.
The tour extension will bring the Eagles to cities like Cleveland, Ohio; Buffalo, N.Y. and Detroit, Mich. The Hotel California 2022 Tour now also includes a stop in Nashville, Tenn.
Hotel California, the fifth studio album of the group's career, came out in 1976. It includes some of the band's best-loved songs of all time, such as "Life in the Fast Lane" and "The Last Resort," as well as the title track. The current iteration of the Eagles has a country connection, as Vince Gill surprised fans by joining the legendary lineup in 2017. The other band mates are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit and Deacon Frey.
Here are the full dates for the Eagles' Hotel California 2022 Tour:
Feb. 19 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 21 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Feb. 24 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 25 -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
Feb. 28 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
March 2 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
March 4 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 17 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 19 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 22 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 24 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 26 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 28 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Wells Fargo Arena
April 19 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
April 21 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
April 23 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
April 28 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 14 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
May 16 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 19 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 20 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena