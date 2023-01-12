Glenn Frey's amazing mansion in Los Angeles didn't go cheap, but the 9,000-square-foot house looks like it's worth every penny.

The late founder of the Eagles, who died in January of 2016 due to complications from ongoing intestinal issues, purchased the Spanish-style estate with his wife Cindy in 2002. It was listed for sale at $14.995 million in November of 2017 and offered a number of stunning features to justify the high price tag.

The musician's spectacular mansion, built in 1996, is located in Los Angeles' posh Brentwood neighborhood. According to Redfin, it boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, all housed on expansive grounds offering "unparalleled privacy."

Special touches inside include plaster walls, wide-board wood and stone floors, three fireplaces, two family rooms, and an entertainer's basement with a bar and home theater. Outside, the nearly three-quarters of an acre grounds boast lovely rose gardens, a tiled pool and spa, a poolside cabana and a fitness center.

According to Variety, Cindy Frey has purchased a smaller home above Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, and the Freys have also been reported to own homes in Maui; La Quinta, Calif.; Colorado; and New York City. She sold the Los Angeles mansion in December 2017 for $14 million.

The Eagles have continued in the wake of Frey's death, performing with the addition of Vince Gill.

