When the Chicks dropped their song "Gaslighter" in early March, fans were buzzing. The track was the trio's first new music in more than a decade, and it contained some truly juicy gossip:

"Boy, I know exactly what you did on my boat / And, boy, that's exactly why you ain't coming home."

Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines had recently divorced her husband, actor Adrian Pasdar, and she said in the lead-up to the release of "Gaslighter" that she was inspired to write at least some of the Chicks' new songs by their split, so, naturally, fans tried to connect the dots. At the time, Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer stayed mum on the subject, but four months later, they're helping fill in the missing details with another new song, "Tights on My Boat."

Written by the Chicks with Jack Antonoff — who also co-produced their new album Gaslighter — and Julia Michaels, "Tights on My Boat" is as sunny a kiss-off as they come. Don't let that bubbly, ukulele-tinged melody fool you: Maines is out for revenge.

"I hope you die peacefully in your sleep / Just kidding — I hope it hurts like you hurt me," the song begins. It doesn't get any kinder from there, either.

"I hope that when you think of me, you can’t breathe / I hope you never find a sock to match the other one," Maines sings, making a funny before delivering a sucker punch: "Hey, will your dad pay your taxes now that I am done?"

A second verse spills some truly hot tea: "Remember when you wouldn’t come away with me / Sent your mom instead — yeah, that was a real thing ... You came to visit on tour, and you made me cry / Wouldn’t speak to me for weeks, and now I know why," Maines sings, her words sharp but her voice soaring like Joni Mitchell's.

"You can tell the girl who left her tights on my boat / That she can have you now / Yeah, you can call her right now and tell her / That she can have you right now," goes the chorus, leaving no question that Maines is D-O-N-E. "You’re gonna get what you got comin’ to ya / I bet I won’t be the last one to tell ya / You’re gonna get what you got comin’ to ya / You are, you are ..."

It's worth noting that, beyond explaining that her divorce inspired her to write new music, neither Maines nor any of her bandmates have explicitly confirmed that Gaslighter's multiple references to a nautical affair are about her ex. All three of the Chicks co-wrote both "Tights on My Boat" and "Gaslighter," so this particular anecdote could have come from any of their lives. Maines' ex-husband, however, is the only one who tried to get a court to hold up the release of the Chicks' new music because it might violate a confidentiality clause in his and Maines' prenuptial agreement.

Gaslighter, the Chicks' first new album since 2006's Taking the Long Way and their first since dropping "Dixie" from their name, arrived Friday (July 17).

