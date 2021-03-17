The Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston sits alone on a dark stage in Sturgis, S.D., through most of the trio's "Long After Last Call" music video. The newly released clip brings awareness to a cause that necessitated this sparse treatment.

The "Long After Last Call" video was intended to tell a story and include drummer Neil Mason and pedal steel guitarist Kelby Ray, but the pandemic happened and they never got to film the rest. The 2021 ACM Awards-nominated Group of the Year were on the Country Fuzz Tour in Europe when the music stopped. The result meant the temporary shuttering of thousands of independent music venues, which was devastating.

"Without independent clubs like these, the Cadillac Three wouldn’t exist," Mason says.

So for this reason the group partnered with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the #SaveOurStages campaign to release the new video. Fans can donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund now.

"Long After Last Call" was recorded for Country Fuzz, the first of two TC3 albums released in 2021. They didn't intend to release it as is, at first.

"We uncovered what we had recently and really loved how it felt, taking us right back to being on tour, but now, seeming to have foreshadowed all the empty venues around the world currently," Mason says.

To further show support for independent venues, the band rented the marquee at Exit/In in Nashville this week. The venerable rock and country music venue has hosted hundreds of superstar artists over the last 50 years. The pandemic and an impending sale have temporarily closed the doors.

Zach Nieszczur